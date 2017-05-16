Elizabeth “Beth” Blair passed away at home, Monday, May 8, 2017. She was born March 15, 1933, in Lewisville, Texas.

She was deeply loved by all who knew her. She loved her family, her friends, the Grandies and the Over the Hill Gang. She also enjoyed painting and gardening.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Lura Allone Singletary.

She leaves behind her husband of sixty-eight years, Samuel William Blair of Liberty Hill, Texas, a brother, James Ray Singletary of Altus, Oklahoma, three daughters and their families, including several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

The family would like to thank all of her doctors, Kindred Hospice, Home Instead and all the people who cared for Beth and supported the family during her illness.

Visitation will be Thursday, May 11th, from 6pm – 8pm at Beck Funeral Home in Cedar Park. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 am, Friday, May 12, at Beck Funeral Home in Cedar Park, with Internment to follow at Liberty Hill Cemetery.