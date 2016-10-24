EDC Board reinstates officers in 6-minute meeting

By SARAH SILBERSTEIN

The Liberty Hill Economic Development Corp. Board of Directors met for less than six minutes on Oct. 13 and reinstated officers.

The Board unanimously approved President Lance Dean, Vice President Eric Van Natter, and Secretary Johnny Johnston to remain in their officer positions for the 2016-2017 fiscal year.

Newly-appointed board member Rick Hall was present for his first meeting after receiving city council approval last month to fill the position vacated by Debby Norman.

Last week’s regular meeting agenda had three items for discussion, but no action was taken regarding the status of a Freeport tax exemption. Because the Oct. 11 meeting of the City Council was rescheduled due to a lack of a quorum, no action has been taken by the Council on the issue.

“We’ll hopefully get the okay from the school district and on the 24th the council will take it up and we’ll see what they have to say about it,” City Administrator Greg Boatright told the board.

The October meeting of the EDC Board was moved from the third to second Thursday this month.

The meeting was moved to allow Boatright and Community and Economic Development Coordinator Gilianne “Gili” Carter Thomas to be present for the meeting as they will be traveling the following week to attend a conference.

The next meeting of the EDC will be held at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 17 at the Municipal Court building.

Board member Jack Harkrider was not present Oct. 13.