Donello hired as Athletic Trainer

By KEITH SPARKS

With the departure of longtime Liberty Hill Head Athletic Trainer Charles “Doc” Harrington and the promotion of his wife, Melissa Harrington, came the need for a new Assistant Athletic Trainer at the high school.

Last week, the employment of Mathew Donello, who most recently served as a Graduate Assistant Athletic Trainer with Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls while attending graduate school, became official.

In addition to his time at Midwestern State, Donello also worked as an athletic trainer during camps with the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs and Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction.

Donello studied for his undergraduate degree at Colorado Mesa University, where he earned his Bachelor of Science in Athletic Training. He also earned a Master of Education in Sports Administration from Midwestern State.

Although he hasn’t spent a lot of time in Central Texas, Donello became somewhat familiar with the area while working with the athletic programs at Midwestern State, as they traveled to other schools throughout the state.

“I know that they’ve had a lot of success with their sports programs, which is something that was really big for me,” Donello said of Liberty Hill. “I love working for teams that strive to be excellent in what they’re trying to do. I know that it’s in a great location that’s close to Austin, and it seems like a nice little town. I’m from a small town in Colorado, so kind of getting into a smaller town outside of the city was real important to me, too. The school is amazing, the facilities are amazing, and the administration is amazing, so those were some really good things that attracted to me to it.”

Over the summer, Donello was able to tour Liberty Hill’s athletic facilities while he was in town for an in-person interview. While in Liberty Hill, he was able to see firsthand what Liberty Hill ISD has to offer and get a taste of how recently promoted Head Athletic Trainer Melissa Harrington operates.

“Melissa Harrington is amazing,” Donello said. “She’s got really good experience at the high school level, which is important. I have little experience working at the high school level, so having someone that’s above me that can teach me a lot of things and that I can learn from is really important, and I think Melissa definitely brings that to the table.”

Donello will make his way to Liberty Hill in July before the start of summer volleyball camp, which begins on July 24th. It will be his first official day on staff at Liberty Hill High School.

