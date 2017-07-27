Dahlia Cafe event will benefit Chief Campbell’s family in aftermath of crash

By WAYLON CUNNINGHAM

A benefit for Liberty Hill Police Chief Maverick Campbell and his family will be held today, July 27, at Dahlia Cafe.

Campbell and his wife were involved in a serious collision last month and sustained serious injuries.

Though he has been released from the hospital, the Chief’s back and arm injuries have forced him to temporarily step back from active duty. Lt. Jeff Ringstaff has been serving in an interim role.

Money put into donation jars and a portion of the sales at Dahlia’s between 6-8 p.m. Thursday will go toward helping the Campbell family.

Liberty Hill police officers and firefighters will help serve water and tea. Blues rock trio Nameless Road will provide live music.

“We felt Liberty Hill needed to show him some loving, some caring and some welcoming,” said Dahlia Cafe owner Debi Johnston. “It’s driving him crazy to sit at home and not be working.”

Johnston said planning for the benefit came together quickly, after local businesses owners in the Chamber of Commerce heard about the crash.

“We all knew he wouldn’t want us to do it,” Johnston said. “We figured we wouldn’t ask him, we’d just tell him.”

In an email to The Independent, Campbell wrote, “We are especially grateful and blessed by all the heartfelt prayers and support pouring out from the community I serve, the City of Liberty Hill staff, police department staff and other law enforcement agencies who reached out to us during this difficult time.

“We are grateful that God was looking out for my wife and I the day of the accident, as it could have been much worse,” he wrote.

He said each day has been a step toward a full recovery owing to his family’s support. Though, “it has been difficult and challenging for us to say the least.”

Campbell and his wife have five children.

She also said that turnout at a previous benefit held years ago at Dahlia’s, for a community member with cancer, had a high turnout. She said one man who came to pick up his to-go order ended up dropping $50 in the donation bucket on his way out.

Campbell was hired as Liberty Hill’s police chief last summer.

Under his watch, the department has expanded to a 24-hour patrol, moved to a new station downtown, and pursued more ties with the Williamson County Sheriff’s department.

Williamson County Sheriff Rob Chody visited Campbell several times in the hospital.

Once he recovers, Campbell said he looks forward to working again with what he calls the people: “my officers, city staff and citizens in the community.

“We have lots to do protecting a growing city and I’m ready to get back to it,” he said.