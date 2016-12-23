Council says yes to Highland Oaks agreement

By SHELLY WILKISON

Although no action was taken Monday, the Council held the second of two public hearings on a proposed strategic partnership agreement with the Stonewall Municipal Utility District (MUD)including full-purpose voluntary annexation into the City.

Bob Calvisi, a resident of the subdivision asked the Council to clarify that the City would replace the MUD resulting in a lower tax rate for subdivision property owners.

“Yes, the MUD would be dissolved,” said City Administrator Greg Boatright.

“And we will have city police and be able to vote in city elections?” Calvisi asked, to which Boatright responded affirmatively.

“Then I’m in favor of it,” Calvisi said.

The public hearing was not closed, but was postponed until February to give the City and representatives of developer RSI and the MUD time to work out the agreement.

Also this week, the Council approved a development agreement between Highland Oaks subdivision and the City.

The subdivision, which will be 123 one-acre lots near Silvercreek on CR 279, was brought into the City’s extra-territorial jurisdiction by Council vote last week. The development will be water customers of the City.

Boatright said the agreement calls for the developer to pay $7,000 per LUE.

“Upon signing the agreement, the developer will immediately pay a $500 reservation fee for 123 LUEs and that will go to water department budget,” Boatright said.

Additionally, the City will collect $6,500 on permitting for plumbing of the homes.

“It (the agreement) includes everything we would normally see within our ETJ or our city, connection fee for water, and fee for tree (mitigation) and parkland. Basically after $3,500 is paid into water budget, then we will have $3,500 to fund general fund parks and tree mitigation. It is a good agreement,” he said.

By a 4-1 vote with Councilmember Wendell McLeod opposing, the Council approved an agreement with Lockwood Engineers, Inc., for the design and construction of a new park layout for Veterans Memorial Park on Loop 332 downtown.

The cost for the design of the project, minus actual construction costs, is $46,000.

“We have a plan that will meet the needs of that park for the next 10 years,” Boatright said.

“We will have everything in place for future expansion of the park, but feel like the plan we settled on is something that will meet our needs and we don’t get too far out, yet when we get ready to do those additional (monument) walls, we’ll be ready,” he said.

The park improvements are being funded through Tax Notes.

The design of the park will be brought back to Council for approval.

Following a 30-minute workshop that preceded the special meeting in which council members heard from financial consultants regarding the Liberty Parke PID, the Council voted unanimously to adopt a resolution that determined the costs of public improvements to be financed by the PID, as well as a preliminary service plan and assessment plan. With the vote, the Council set a public hearing on a proposed ordinance levying assessments on the property. The public hearing is set for 6:30 p.m. Jan. 9, 2017.

Also Monday, the Council approved:

– the Final Plat for Morningstar Ranch, Phase 1, Section 4A

– the Final Plat for Morningstar Ranch Phase 1 for the Amenity Center, and

– preliminary Plan for the Highland Oaks subdivision, a 123 one-acre lot subdivision off CR 279.

Due to the Christmas holiday on the regular meeting date of the Council Dec. 26, the panel met Monday in a special called meeting.