Committee’s private meeting raises questions about compliance with Open Meetings Act

By WAYLON CUNNINGHAM

One week after an advisory committee banned city staff from attending their meetings, the panel met behind closed doors — in public just long enough to convene and adjourn.

The City’s Unified Development Code (UDC) Advisory Committee met July 5, spending four minutes in public convening and adjourning the 90-minute executive session.

The Committee, comprised of Planning & Zoning Commission members and Council appointees, including two Council members, regrouped June 27 for the stated purpose of reviewing changes it had recommended for council approval last year, but were not adopted.

Advisory Committee Chairman Jon Branigan, a local real estate agent, developer and now a member of the City Council, said revisiting the City’s development regulations is a top priority for him.

After adjourning the meeting July 5th, Branigan told The Independent that the closed door session was a “general discussion” of the UDC. He said it was held behind closed doors “just so we (the committee) could have open conversation and refresh ourselves on stuff.

“There was no need to have public comments or anything else,” he said.

Just like city council and other city board meetings, advisory committee discussions are also open to the public, and must be posted and managed in accordance with the Texas Open Meetings Act. The law requires that governmental bodies hold their meetings in the open unless there is an approved exception under the law for an executive session.

Austin Attorney Catherine Robb, a legal expert in government transparency who represents news media clients, said that if what Branigan said was correct, “I don’t know the legality for that exception (to the Open Meetings Act).”

The agenda for last Wednesday’s meeting, which at press time one week later had not yet been uploaded to the City’s website, read that a discussion of the UDC could take place in executive session “for consultation with legal counsel” pursuant to Section 551.071 of Texas Government Code. “Council{sic} will entertain discussion and receive legal advice related to the matters referenced below.”

The only item listed was “Discussion on legal requirements and procedures related to the Unified Development Code — Sections 1 thru 8.”

A similarly worded item was also listed as possibly taking place in open meeting, but the open meeting discussion did not take place. The only people present who were not on the committee were The Independent and the City Secretary.

When asked afterward if any legal counsel was provided, or if any legal matters were in question, Branigan answered “No.”

Asked whether Attorney Linda Sjogren, who was announced early in the meeting to be the panel’s legal counsel for the executive session, had been present physically or via phone, Branigan first answered only “No.”

He then added, “We had attorney representation. She wasn’t here.”

Following a Council meeting on Monday, July 10, Branigan told the newspaper that Sjogren was “available via phone,” but declined to elaborate.

Robb, counsel in the Haynes and Boone law firm, said that the statements, though ambiguous, “start to raise some questions.”

The Texas Press Association of which The Independent is a member, the Texas Attorney General’s Office, and two additional municipal attorneys with specialties in open government law said they could not comment on a specific case, but pointed to the Texas Attorney General’s Open Meetings Act Handbook. The publication is available online at www.texasattorneygeneral.gov/files/og/openmeeting_hb.pdf.

City Attorney Dottie Palumbo said she could not comment on what would constitute a violation of the Act, but referred to the same handbook.

The 2016 version of the Open Meetings Act Handbook addresses the narrow conditions under which consultation with legal counsel can warrant a closed session. It references a 1983 opinion from the Texas Attorney General that, “General discussion of policy, unrelated to legal matters is not permitted under the language of [this exception] merely because an attorney is present.”

The handbook also includes a letter from Attorney General Ken Paxton where he calls public accountability delivered by the Open Meetings Act an “imperative in a free society.”

The 1983 ruling is similarly cited by the Texas Municipal League’s handbook on the Open Meetings Act, on one of the first pages in its section on what constitutes an allowed executive session.

It reads, “the attorney general has warned that discussions in a closed meeting under the attorney consultation exception must relate solely to legal matters. The governing body may not discuss general policy matters that are unrelated to receiving legal advice from the attorney while in closed meeting under this exception.”

Attorney Alan Lathrom, who is a consultant to cities on transparency laws, writes in a legal briefing that “The Texas Open Meetings Act is liberally/broadly construed in favor of ‘open government’.”

Revisions to the UDC approved by Council in June 2016 have recently re-emerged as a tension flashpoint between the City’s administrative and political halves.

The Council, which had a different makeup in June 2016, voted on changes to the UDC as recommended by the Advisory Committee, which had been put together to comb through the code and update it. Two weeks ago, Branigan told the current advisory committee in open meeting that the Council had approved staff’s recommendations last year over the suggestions of the Committee, which took a vote on each item.

In 2016, staff attended the Committee’s meetings and participated in discussions.

Several members, including Branigan, have since suggested that their committee’s recommendations were unfairly weighed by Council against those proposed by city staffers.

Branigan told the Council last month that the Committee should be reconvened for what he called a “reconsideration,” owing to a different city than a year ago and a “different Council.”

Since June 2016, at least two major changes to Council have occurred.

Member Ron Rhea has been absent from Council meetings since January following health problems. In May, Branigan was sworn in as a Council member taking the seat of his mother, Elizabeth Branigan, who chose not to seek re-election. Jon Branigan ran unopposed.

Half of the voting members of the Council, which is now reduced to four without Rhea, serve on the UDC Advisory Committee, including Wendell McLeod and Branigan, who is the committee’s chair.

In the event of a split vote over future UDC Committee recommendations, Mayor Connie Fuller would be the tie-breaking vote.

The makeup of the advisory committee itself has also changed by two members who were appointed to the Planning & Zoning Commission since the final meeting of the Committee last year.

Cheryl New, a mortgage lender, and Dave Widmer of Widmer Construction & Development, are new to the advisory committee. They replaced Bill Chapman and Patrick Harlow, who are no longer serving on the Planning & Zoning Commission.

Widmer did not attend committee meetings last Wednesday or June 27. New was in attendance both weeks. Also absent last week was Jack Garner Jr.

Only Widmer and Garner did not enter the executive session. Those in attendance were Branigan, McLeod, Clyde Davis, Wesley Griffin, Lance Dean and Chris Pezold.

In the newly reconvened committee’s meeting last month, the first in over a year, Branigan said that resolving questions over the UDC was his first objective since taking office on the Council.

At that meeting June 27, a consensus was reached that city staff should not attend future meetings, which are public, until they “go through this (review process).”

“I think we need to meet just us. We don’t need to meet with the staff because they’re just going to change everything they did before,” said McLeod.

“Whatever we did before, I vote that we take it back to them and ask them to adopt it,” said Griffin. “If we need to make modifications to go toward least restrictive because we’re trying to be the opportunity of freedom in this community, we can do that.”

Members stressed on June 27 their continued interest in making the UDC as “least restrictive” as possible— a plan they believe would facilitate increased residential and commercial development in Liberty Hill by relaxing many requirements.

Branigan told The Independent June 27 that if staff does not agree this time with the committee recommendations, he anticipated taking them to Council directly and allowing them to make the final judgement.

No city staffers were present in the executive session last week, which was held the day following the July 4th holiday, in contrast to the model set by the committee’s meetings last year.

Branigan said on June 27 that he could not remember if he had asked staff not to attend that meeting.

Although no announcement was made in public last week, the UDC Advisory Committee has scheduled its next meeting at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, July 20, at City Hall, 926 Loop 332.

Waylon@LHIndependent.com