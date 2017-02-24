Collision named Principal at Liberty Hill Elementary

By Dana Delgado

The Liberty Hill Independent School District Board of Trustees has appointed Heather Collison as the new principal at Liberty Hill Elementary School.

Collison replaces Melanie Bowman who was recently named principal at the school district’s newest elementary school, Rancho Sienna.

“I have big shoes to fill,” she said.

Collison has been serving as assistant principal at Bill Burden Elementary since 2015 where she said she was fortunate to have had the opportunity to work with such a passionate faculty and learn from Principal Terrie Chambers who has always been supportive and helped her grow as a leader.

Upon first learning that she had been named Principal at Liberty Hill Elementary, Collison made an emotional call to her parents, Kevin and Brenda Volesky, at the family farm in North Dakota.

“My parents are my heroes,” said Collison. “They told me they were excited and proud of me in their own quiet, humble way. It meant a lot to me and brought tears to my eyes. They taught me to work hard in life and to never give up. They believed in me.”

In a meeting with her new faculty after being appointed, Collison told her new staff that it was “going to be a great year.” Principals Chambers and Bowman will be assisting in the transition.

“I am honored to have been selected,” she said. “This district has so many wonderful things and in these times of growth, there is excitement and challenge. I look forward to spending time in the classrooms and getting to know the elementary school staff. I will lead by example.”

The new principal welcomes parents to meet with her and added that students are her priority and that learning would drive all decisions.

“I want to insure that students are prepared to meet challenges and accomplish their goals, but it’s going to take teamwork,” she said. “We all have to be fully committed to student success.”

Collison noted that forthcoming changes including new technology, building remodeling, and the re-configuration of the school’s grade levels would be welcomed as positive changes that will impact student learning.

Collison assumed her new duties Feb. 21 after being appointed Feb. 8 by LHISD Trustees.

She has accrued 13 years in education — four years as an administrator and nine years as an elementary teacher or instructional specialist. She began her career with Cy-Fair ISD in Houston “to experience the big city” before moving to Liberty Hill. Collison earned a bachelor’s degree from The University of Minnesota, Moorhead, and a master’s degree in educational administration from Sam Houston State University.

The new 35-year-old Elementary School Principal, who describes herself as a high energy, sports-minded, small town girl with a good sense of humor, is married to Russell Collison. The couple has one child, 3-year-old Lucas.

Collison grew up on a farm in South Heart, a small town in North Dakota with her parents and four sisters, one of whom is a twin.

“We helped our dad on the farm with the dairy and beef cattle and helped farm wheat,” she said. “We were always in the fields.”

In high school, she was an all-sports athlete, but was particularly adept on the basketball court as a point guard and defensive specialist. Her basketball skills enabled her to play at the college level.

“After working in Houston, I learned how lucky I was to have grown up in a small community where everyone helped each other in time of need,” Collison said. The small town feeling of Liberty Hill reminded her of her hometown and eventually attracted her to the Texas Hill Country.