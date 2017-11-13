City working to improve downtown Veterans Memorial Park

Until recently, a monument at Liberty Hill’s Veterans Memorial Park listed 12 local service members who had been killed in action — Frank Champion, Guss Dycus, Jessie Dycus, Rob Renick, Jesse Kirk, Gene Johns, Aubrey Morrison, James Johns, Doug Mather, Johnny Allman, and Michael Boatright.

“LEST WE FORGET,” the memorial read. A candle was often left at its base.

As renovations and expansion efforts continue at the park, the monument will soon be reinstalled, along with the four stones that surrounded it with the names of veterans from Liberty Hill.

The year-long project to revamp the park, which is located downtown, was jump-started earlier this year when the City Council awarded an engineering contract for the work.

“We’re very excited about it, and we’ve been waiting a long time,” said Mayor Connie Fuller, who has long advocated for the park since its land was donated to the City by Fellowship Church. “It’s going to be so beautiful.”

Construction began Oct. 16, and will follow through a 120-day contract.

Fred Lockwood, the improvements’ project engineer, says he expects the contractor to be finished sometime in January 2018.

The renovations promise to transform the park while retaining its original purpose.

A drawing of the planned park from September 2016 is displayed at City Hall. With the exception of the obelisk depicted, the drawing roughly shows how the park will look, Fuller says.

She says they are now opting to put a bronze sculpture of a veteran in place of the obelisk.

Among the other prominent changes, the park’s total area will be expanded. The previous retaining wall was found to fall short of the actual property line, and will be replaced with a wrought iron fence with masonry columns that encompasses the lot’s extent. Landscaping work will also be maintained around the perimeter.

A large archway on Loop 332 will serve as the entrance to the park and a signature detail of it. Its design was chosen among alternatives by the City Council in March. It combines cut limestone with brickwork, and features a graduated slope in the fence leading up to the arched entryway.

Also on the fence facing Loop 332, the military emblems of the five service branches will be displayed.

The five monument stones will be re-installed surrounding a five-pointed star set in the concrete with a flagpole in the middle. Both the stones and the flagpole will be illuminated at night with installed lighting set in the ground.

Limestone blocks will allow visitors to sit while looking at the monuments.

A bid tabulation for the improvements was approved at $243,544 by the City Council in September.

The City plans to send a letter to every household in the school district to offer the opportunity to sign up for a donor limestone block or a donor brick in memory of a family veteran.

“We just want this to be a special place for us to acknowledge our veterans,” Fuller said. “We’re proud of them. I’m proud of them. And this park is so close to my heart.”