Chester Marks ‘Pete’ Kauffman

Born West of Liberty Hill – March 1, 1921 – first day for planting maize each year

Deceased East of Liberty Hill – January 17, 2017 – at ‘sundown’, age 95

“For everything there is a season, and a time for every matter under heaven: a time to be born, and a time to die, a time to plant, and a time to pluck what is planted….”

Pete Kauffman knew this, even though he might not have placed it in Ecclesiastes, but rather in the rhythm of his soul. Pete was a farmer and a rancher, tied to the seasons and the land, many would say the “salt of the earth.” Until he was eighty years old, every March 1st he would climb on his tractor and start planting, no matter the weather. Every June 1st he rounded up and shipped cattle. He continued to ranch until his nineties. Every morning at 6am, even in winter, he would meet his brother Jack at a bench between their farm houses to wait until daylight, when the work started. For many years the Kauffman Brothers were the largest maize producers in Williamson County.

Pete Kauffman loved “ball”, as he called all sports. He played every sport in high school and college football at Southwest Texas State (now Texas State University). He championed the building of and funded the billboard congratulating Liberty Hill on their first ever state football championship in 2006, a game which he attended. Two local seniors are awarded a Texas A & M scholarship every year in honor of Nell and Pete Kauffman.

Other community involvements and honors are Liberty Hill School District trustee, member of Williamson County Sheriff Posse, Williamson County Outstanding Agriculturist Award, and at age ninety, the Appreciation of Outstanding Leadership Award by the Texas House of Representatives.

We knew him as C.M., Chester Marks, Big Boy, Daddy, Dad, Pa, Pedro, Grandpa, Grumps, Grandpa Pete, or simply Pete. No matter what he was called, we all honored his rock-solid constancy.

Pete was preceded in death by his childhood sweetheart, his wife of sixty-four years, Nell Shepperd Kauffman. He leaves two sons, James Harold Kauffman and wife, Deborah; Allen Price Kauffman, and wife, Celeste; and one daughter, Rebecca Shepperd Kauffman Pfiester, and husband, Sam.

Seven grandchildren survive their Grandpa: Kyle Kauffman and partner, Jill; Neal Kauffman and partner, Engle; Jay Kauffman and wife, Jennifer; Judson Kauffman and wife, Renee. Also, Winston Pfiester and wife, January: Austin Pfiester and wife, Ashley; Dr. Abigail Pfiester Rue and husband, Blake. Pete is also survived by twelve great children: Luke, Charlie, Clayton, Annalee, and Pollyanna Kauffman; Branson, Shepperd, Charlie, and Ben Pfiester; and Hamilton, Jameson, and Connelly Pete Rue.

“For everything there is a season…a time to embrace…a time to love…and a time for peace.” The season has come for Big Pete to join Little Nell in love and peace. Their seven devoted grandchildren will serve as pallbearers.

A time-honored tradition for those raised in Liberty Hill is the June Cemetery Reunion. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Liberty Hill Cemetery Association, PO Box 73, Liberty Hill, TX 78642.

The celebration of Pete’s life will be at the Outdoor Chapel, Liberty Hill Cemetery, at 10am, Saturday, January 21, 2017.