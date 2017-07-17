Chester Doyle Williams, 86, of Liberty Hill, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, June 30, 2017. The family gathered for a graveside service on Wednesday, July 5, 2017 at the Liberty Hill Cemetery, Liberty Hill, Texas.

Chester was born March 9, 1931 in Oatmeal, Texas to Chester Roland and Lillian (Cox) Williams. He married his soulmate, Hazel Simpkins, on July 22, 1950 and they enjoyed an incredible 58 years filled with their love of family and adventure. Chester will be remembered most for his love and selfless care for Hazel until she lost her battle with cancer in 2009.

He enjoyed his work as a master carpenter even after his retirement, but he loved gardening and working in the yard even more. His gardening skills were unmatched and his yard a showpiece of Liberty Hill. His favorite quote was “To Garden is to Believe in Tomorrow” and it brought him such joy to see his garden come to life again.

Chester was a man of strong faith and believed in the peace that would await him when he joined Hazel after his passing. Chester and Hazel are now together again.

Chester leaves behind to cherish his memory his children, Pam Williams, Randy Williams and wife Karen, Diane Wacker and husband Mike, Quint Williams and wife Kim, and Amber Ward and husband Mason; sisters, Wilma Brown, Lois Kanetzky, Jean Crumley, Charline Schoener, Christine Williams, and Ida Bonnet; grandchildren, Stacia Holmes, James Cox, Trisha Agle and husband Steven, Hunter Williams and wife Katelyn, Grayson Williams, Elias Ward, and Oliver Ward; great grandchildren, Colton and Mackenzie Grumbles, Jadyn Rohrbach, Riley and Jillian Cox, Radley and Slaton Agle, and Sloane and Rowen Williams; along with numerous other loving family members and friends.

Chester is preceded in death by his parents, Chester Roland and Lillian (Cox) Williams; his wife and soulmate, Hazel Simpkins Williams; his brothers, Thurman Williams, Orville Williams, Harvie Williams, David Williams and JB Williams; and great grandchild, Ridge Agle.

The family of Chester wishes to thank his devoted and loving Caregiver, Lisa Lozano, and her husband Adolph. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to The American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org) or the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (www.lls.org) in honor of Chester’s undying love for Hazel.

