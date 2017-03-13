Charles Vernon Chism, of Burnet County, age 65, passed away peacefully on March 5, 2017, in Round Rock, Texas.

Vernon Chism is survived by his wife, Roxanna Chism, of Burnet County; his father, Charles Chism, brother Stan Chism and wife LaDonna; sister, Fayrene Walters; his children, Chad Chism and wife Stacy; Clay Chism, Caley Chism, John L. Allgood Jr. and fiancé Mari Edwards; Adam Allgood and wife Kelly, Tim Allgood and wife Neely, daughter Pennye and husband Jonathan Hartman.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Rita Faye Chism, of Odessa, Texas. He is also survived by his thirteen wonderful grandchildren, niece Traci Walters and nephew Travis Walters.

Vernon was born on February 2, 1952, in Carlsbad, NM to parents Rita Faye and Charles Chism.

He was a great family man and loving father. His family and friends will always remember him as a kind and generous person. He loved to hunt, fish, and watch sports; especially when his grandchildren were playing. He helped start his wife’s business, Roxie’s Relics in Burnet and engaged in woodworking and upcycling of items for her. He loved to go antique hunting and could always find a bargain. He retired in 2013 from Lowe’s in Leander, where he enjoyed greeting people while in customer service.

A viewing was held from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7, at Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home in Burnet, Texas.

His funeral was held at 2:00 p.m. on March 8th, at the First Baptist Church in Bertram, Texas. Brother Gordon Bergstrom officiated. All were welcome to attend and celebrate Vernon’s life. Flowers can be sent to Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home in Burnet, Texas and any donations may be sent to the American Heart Association or Diabetes Association.

Arrangements were made by Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home in Burnet.

