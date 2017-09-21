Cecil Whitted Crawford, beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, died peacefully on September 14, 2017, after 97 blessed years of life.

Cecil was born on December 3, 1919, to Carl and Velma Whitted in Liberty Hill, Texas. She grew up helping her family pick cotton, of which she enjoyed telling her great grandchildren about at the end of her years. Her family was also musically and artistically inclined which she enjoyed and appreciated throughout her life.

She married Rufus Crawford on July 8, 1944 and together they raised their daughter, Diane, in Austin, Texas. Rufus was a Paratrooper in WWII and Cecil proudly wore his jump wings on her lapel until the end of her life. Cecil and Rufus enjoyed playing 42 with friends for many years. Cecil was a skilled seamstress, making dresses for her daughter and granddaughter while also enjoying crochet. She felt pride in keeping her home warm and inviting and loved cooking. She had a spirited, energetic personality which will be missed by all who knew her.

Cecil will be loved and missed by her daughter, Diane Moore of Pflugerville, Texas; granddaughter, Shannon (Moore) Nelson and husband Ian and great-grandsons, Justin and Jayton of Cedar Creek, Texas; grandson, Chad Moore and wife Liz and great-granddaughters, Kami and Lauren of Pflugerville, Texas; sister, Clarabelle Davidson of Bertram, Texas; and brother, William (Bill) Whitted of Lampasas, Texas; as well as loving nieces, nephews and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, her sister Frances Isaccks, and her husband Rufus.

The family welcomed visitors on Wednesday, September 20, 2017 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home in Pflugerville.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, September 21, 2017 in the funeral home chapel. Graveside services will follow at Liberty Hill Cemetery.

The family would like to thank Falcon Ridge Rehabilitation Center in Pflugerville and all of the friends she made there, and Kindred Hospice of Georgetown for the care and love they provided to Cecil in her last months.