Barry Wayne Marburger was born on September 22, 1947 in Austin, Texas and was called home to meet his maker on July 17, 2017.

Barry Wayne was the only child of Frank and Evelyn Marburger of Austin, Texas.

He is survived by his wife of almost 49 years Helen Marburger, son Travis Marburger (wife Sharon), daughter Rachel Johnson (husband Jake), four grand children (Aaron, Ally, Kayla, and Meghin), 2 great grandchildren (Paisley and Riley), and many brother and sister in laws, nieces, nephews, and friends.

He grew up in Tarrytown, Austin, TX. He graduated from Austin High in 1964. He married his sweetheart in December of 1968. Barry attended college at Southwest Texas and went on to start his 23 year career at IBM in Austin, TX. His friends and co-workers coined him “Trail Boss” for his quiet leadership and knowledge.

He resided in the home he built in Leander, TX for 35 years. Barry also owned his own Lawn and Home repair business for a number of years. He went on to earn his real-estate license and worked for Prudential in Georgetown, TX. After retiring he returned to work for a commercial grower, Grateful Growers in Leander, TX doing what he loved, growing plants. His last and most favorite job was tending to his 100-acre ranch in Lometa, TX. He greatly enjoyed keeping the ranch in pristine condition for his family to come and make forever memories hunting, eating Papa’s barbecue and enjoying Papa’s Ranch.

He was a lover of all things living. He could revive any plant, build anything and fix anything he put his hands on. His quiet, kind, simple unassuming spirit will be missed greatly.

A private memorial will be held for the family.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to the American Cancer Society.