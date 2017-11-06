Barbecue champion serves meat a cut above the rest

By WAYLON CUNNINGHAM

BERTRAM — Mark Haag first opened the doors of his barbecue restaurant in Bertram three months ago. Since then it has attracted enough attention to develop two dinner rushes and a cast of regulars.

To the swell of first-timers coming through every day, something about Texas BBQ Masters makes it obvious as a cut above the rest. Something sets it apart.

It could be the dozens of trophies scattered around the dining area from barbecue competitions that Haag, who often goes by “Barbecue”, has won over the decades. Or perhaps it is the massive skull of a hippopotamus, sitting casually on a table. Maybe it’s the massive cast iron grill in the back that, at 8,000 pounds, weighs twice as much as the hippopotamus once did.

“All I know is,” Haag says, “I sell out every day.”

One after another the customers file into the pit area behind the back of the restaurant. Here, Haag serves them personally out of a smoky pit, where the meats sit all day cooking over smouldering mesquite.

“Grab a tray here and we’ll go ahead and get you some food,” he tells a customer. “We’ve got baby back ribs, brisket, beef ribs, whatever you want.”

The man orders the baby back ribs, and Haag uses a massive pair of tongs to drop a full rack onto his tray.

“Now that’s a lot of ribs,” he says, clasping the man’s arm. The ribs take up almost the entire tray.

The man leaves and a pair of laborers come out. Haag drops on their tray an entire smoked chicken.

Haag likes to banter with the customers when time permits, and he usually makes time. His presence, booming and confident, is infectious in its friendliness.

The first man returns to the pit area after only minutes.

“I just wanted to tell you that this is really, really good barbecue,” he says unprompted. “Really, I’m not just saying that.”

Haag is very particular about how he cooks his meat.

He calls it the “old chuck wagon way — no sauce, all dry rub, and a lot of love.”

It is a method he has long worked to perfect. Haag first began selling barbecue in his late 20s. He then served it right out of the pit of a 25-foot grill on the side of Highway 183 in Austin.

“Back then it was kind of the first— no, it was the first—food truck in Austin,” he says. “The health inspectors didn’t even know what to do.”

This first venture, “Texas Gourmet Barbecue,” ended when Haag got married and the highway expanded. For the next 25 years, Haag returned to selling cars.

All the while, however, he kept his 25-foot grill, the same one that now sits by the pit. With it he continued to share his craft at weddings and at competitions. He won so many barbecue competitions—“around 300,” he says—that he is informally no longer allowed to enter them anymore except to judge.

A selection of some of these trophies are displayed in Texas BBQ Masters main dining area, placed on both the single long table that dominates the room as well as the smaller picnic-style benches that set on both sides.

The walls are also decorated with Haag’s trophies of a different kind. Mounted by the sauce table is a large scale photograph of a 22-foot crocodile that Haag, an avid big game hunter, once bagged. Other photos testify to his other adventures over the years, adding to the already rugged atmosphere created by the building’s exposed stonework, which was first built by Bertram’s German settlers in the last century.

Ask Haag about the hippopotamus skull, and he’ll point out the hole above its eye socket, marking where he shot the alleged man-eater with a .375 H&H caliber rifle from a canoe.

Ask him what the secret of his barbecue method is, however, and he’ll only smile.

“You don’t get this good without eating a lot of barbecue.”

Texas BBQ Masters is located at 110 W. State Hwy 29 in Bertram. Its hours are Thursday through Monday, 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. “or until sold out.” Saturdays from 6-9:30 p.m. is steak and grill night outside.

Waylon@LHIndependent.com