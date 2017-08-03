Liberty Hill Independent

Liberty Hill Independent


AT&T service restored after line cut by utility workers

AT&T service restored after line cut by utility workers

by

An employee at the A-Line Auto Parts store said he saw 12 AT&T vans parked outside on State Highway 29 when he arrived at work at 6:30 a.m. today. (Waylon Cunningham Photo)
An employee at the A-Line Auto Parts store said he saw 12 AT&T vans parked outside on State Highway 29 when he arrived at work at 6:30 a.m. today. (Waylon Cunningham Photo)

By WAYLON CUNNINGHAM

A company spokesperson said service was restored for AT&T’s mobile and landline phone customers in Liberty Hill early Thursday afternoon, roughly 24 hours after a fiber line was cut by a utility crew placing a pole.

Maps from downdetector.com, a website that tracks outages, reveal outages extending up to Lampasas and the surrounding area since approximately noon Wednesday.

An AT&T spokesperson said that repair crews worked through the night to resolve the problem.

“The issue is the result of a fiber cut caused by a third party working for another company when placing a utility pole,” read a statement released Wednesday by AT&T.

The cut reportedly occurred along State Highway 29.

Cashiers at the Valero Corner Store at Stonewall Parkway and at the A-Line Auto Parts, both of which are located along SH 29 where poles have been recently installed, say AT&T vans were parked outside early morning Thursday.

