AT&T service restored after line cut by utility workers

By WAYLON CUNNINGHAM

A company spokesperson said service was restored for AT&T’s mobile and landline phone customers in Liberty Hill early Thursday afternoon, roughly 24 hours after a fiber line was cut by a utility crew placing a pole.

Maps from downdetector.com, a website that tracks outages, reveal outages extending up to Lampasas and the surrounding area since approximately noon Wednesday.

An AT&T spokesperson said that repair crews worked through the night to resolve the problem.

“The issue is the result of a fiber cut caused by a third party working for another company when placing a utility pole,” read a statement released Wednesday by AT&T.

The cut reportedly occurred along State Highway 29.

Cashiers at the Valero Corner Store at Stonewall Parkway and at the A-Line Auto Parts, both of which are located along SH 29 where poles have been recently installed, say AT&T vans were parked outside early morning Thursday.