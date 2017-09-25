Anticipation builds for Christmas Festival

While fall weather hasn’t quite arrived in Liberty Hill, the anticipation is building for the 2017 Liberty Hill Christmas Festival only 79 days away.

A Liberty Hill tradition since 2006, this year’s Christmas Festival offers new activities for families with the featured attractions being a lighted holiday parade, the Jingle Bell Fun Run, and a spectacular Trail of Lights.

The festival is scheduled for 2-9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, at Lions Foundation Park.

Holiday vendors will be open for shoppers from 2-9 p.m. at the park, along with a variety of food trucks offering something for every taste. Vendor spaces and food truck opportunities are being reserved now online at www.LibertyHillChristmas.com.

Bring your camera for photos with Santa and Santa’s Village. Additionally, children of all ages will enjoy the Reindeer Games.

New attractions this year include snow balls fights, pony rides, a train, and lighted carriage rides throughout the park. More attractions may be added, so keep up with all of the activities on the website and follow the festival on Facebook.com/libertyhillchristmas.

The Fun Run begins at 3:30 p.m. in advance of the lighted parade, which leaves Liberty Hill Elementary School at 6 p.m.

Dress up in your favorite fun holiday attire and be part of the fun run. Bring your pet along as well. Prizes are awarded for the winners of the run as well as the best costumes.

This year’s lighted parade will be the highlight of the season. Businesses and organizations are encouraged to register now for a position in the parade and begin planning for a lighted float or entry. Prizes are awarded for 1st, 2nd, 3rd places and Honorable Mention.

The run and the parade end at Lions Foundation Park where the new Trail of Lights will light the night at 7:30 p.m. The festival is seeking local choirs and ensembles to sing or play Christmas carols around the trail of lights.

Beneficiaries of this year’s Christmas Festival giving are Liberty Hill Angel Tree and Operation Liberty Hill. More opportunities will be announced in the weeks ahead as to how you can help the local charities during the holiday season.

Sponsorships are still available. Go to the website to learn how you can get involved to help grow this community event.