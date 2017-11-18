Advanced training leading to ‘world class’ care

By Dana Delgado

With an eye toward the future and the need to provide their patients with the very best care, Texas Physical Therapy Specialists in Liberty Hill is embarking on efforts to become among the country’s elite by seeking world-class training.

Ben Menke, Clinic Team Leader and Doctor of Physical Therapy, is leading the charge by expanding his level of expertise. His goal is the coveted Orthopedic Manual Physical Therapist (OMPT) specialization.

“It came down to why I wanted to be a physical therapist,” said Dr. Menke, who found himself seeking treatment at age 11 after injuring his elbow while playing baseball — an experience that spurred his curiosity about the profession. “I wanted to be a physical therapist to help more people get better results.”

Now, he seeks exclusive world-class training.

“Less than 1 percent of PTs (physical therapists) in the world have this level of specialization as an outpatient PT, and Liberty Hill will have one right in their backyard,” said Dr. Menke.

He began the intensive specialized training in September through internationally recognized Evidence in Motion, the largest provider of post-professional educational programs in the PT industry. Completion of the three-year program will result in the select OMPT distinction, which provides for the management of neuro-muscular-skeletal conditions. This specialized area utilizes current best evidence and leading edge treatment approaches that include both manual techniques and therapeutic exercises.

Dr. Menke said that besides getting “really good with his hands,” the training will provide him advanced skills and knowledge that will allow him to “integrate that information for optimal clinical decision making for the treatment of patients appropriate for physical therapy,” and help identify those patients who may need to be referred for other professional services.

“The new specialization provides a new model of services and is more cost effective,” said Dr. Menke. “Manual techniques are a much higher level, which will provide our patients a more complete and quicker recovery so they can return to their lives. It’s exciting. We just want to get the word out. The profession is really escalating and we are doing everything possible to provide the best care. One day, physical therapy will be just like cardiology.”

Clinic Director since 2014, Dr. Menke is currently a Board Certified Orthopedic Clinical Specialist as well as a Therapeutic Pain Specialist. He previously worked out of the Georgetown Clinic.

Texas Physical Therapy Specialists, which has 15 clinics from San Antonio to Dallas, is home to more board-certified specialists than any other practice in Texas.

“People are suffering unnecessarily,” he said. “We want to help problem solve, ease the suffering and improve the quality of life for individuals.”

Dr. Menke said he could not overstate the importance of connecting with each patient.

“It might be easy to forget the emphasis placed on not just being a highly-trained, highly-skilled clinician, but also one who genuinely cares for people’s well-being,” he said. “Actively listening to the patient’s concerns, partnering with them to get them better in ways that are important to them, and teaching them ways to help themselves.”

Dr. Menke is a graduate of the University of Evansville in Indiana where he earned his Doctorate of Physical Therapy degree in 2013 and a Bachelor of Science in Exercise and Sport Science with a minor in Spanish, which he completed in 2011. He was recognized as the Most Outstanding Male Senior of his graduating class.

He and his wife, Emily, are natives of central Texas. They welcomed their first child, Tyler, in November 2015 and have a second son, Owen, on the way. Dr. Menke enjoys spending quality time with his family and friends, engaging in church activities, reading a good book, learning something new, or doing just about anything outside. He is also an avid basketball player and very much enjoys the opportunity to work with professionals who share a passion for clinical excellence in sports and orthopedic rehabilitation.

Texas Physical Therapy Specialists is located at 13740 W. State Hwy 29, Suite 3 in Liberty Hill. Free no-obligation physical therapy screenings are available to anyone who would like to learn whether physical therapy might be right for them. Screenings include consultation, strength, flexibility and neuromuscular testing, medical and treatment history, discussion of results and follow-up. For more information visit www.TexPTS.com.