10 named to 13-4A Football All-District

The District 13-4A Football All-District Team was announced Monday, and it included 10 Liberty Hill Panthers, including both first- and second-team.

On the offensive end, junior Hunter Oncken was named first-team fullback and junior J. Paul Madison was named first-team guard.

Senior Andy Becker was named first-team inside linebacker for the defense, Carter Ware was named first-team defensive end, and junior Bryce McCatty was named first-team cornerback.

Senior Giovanni Vecchione was named second-team tight end, senior Kyle Huppee was named second-team center, senior Logan Hester was named second-team outside linebacker, senior Johnathan Dudgeon was named second-team defensive end, and junior Michael Shipley was named second-team kicker.

Unsurprisingly, Waco La Vega and China Spring took home every individual award for the district. China Spring’s senior quarterback Cutter Haigood took home District 13-4A MVP honors, La Vega’s junior quarterback Jamal Williams was named Offensive MVP, China Spring’s Kody Fulp was named Defensive MVP, La Vega’s John Richards was named Offensive Newcomer of the Year, La Vega’s Donta

Stuart was named Defensive Newcomer of the Year, and China Spring’s Mark Bell and La Vega’s Willie Williams were named Co-Coaches of the Year.