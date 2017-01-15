By WAYLON CUNNINGHAM When Jennifer Zandt opened her water bill from the City in November, something immediately seemed off. It requested she pay … More
Panthers rout Eagles, Yellowjackets
By Paul Livengood Domination. That one word describes the past eight quarters of basketball for the Lady Panthers. Tuesday night, Liberty Hill started the game on an 18-0 run before Llano even scored a single point, which is all the Yellowjackets could muster in the first quarter. Bridget Hammes was put to the line after […]
THROWBACK THURSDAY: Much has changed since The Independent’s inception
By JAMES WEAR Funny how one can know something, but when it appears in black and white at the top of the page; well, then it can almost have a jarring effect. Such was the case last week when I picked up my copy of The Independent and there it was: Vol. 30, No. 1. […]
Dry cleaning delivery service new to Liberty Hill
William McAnelly, co-owner of Liberty Hill Cleaners, wants to be the Hill Country’s hometown dry cleaners. The Liberty Hill location is the latest venture for McAnelly and business partner Jim Collins, who have acquired cleaning stores in Lampasas, Burnet, Marble Falls and Kingsland inside the last two years. The move to the Liberty Hill market, he said “just made […]
Celebrate National Cheeseburger Day!
By RENEE MORGAN Time to fire up the grill and ice down the beer! Friday, Sept. 18th is what could only be described as the Holy Grail of all food holidays, featuring an All-American favorite of carnivores everywhere. It’s National Cheeseburger Day! Boy, did I enjoy the research for this article. There is nothing that […]
STAFF NOTEBOOK: Liberty Hill had a blast at City Park
By Shelly Wilkison An estimated 2,000 people celebrated Independence Day at City Park on July 2. Some say that the 30-minute fireworks display was more impressive than the shows put on by our big-city neighbors that weekend, and that just brings the biggest smiles to those who worked tirelessly to do something special for Liberty […]
Local musicians pay homage to musical greats
By Rebecca Canfield Great music does something to the soul. It feeds it. It fills it, and it expresses what’s inside of it. Stevie Wonder explained it best when he said, “Music, at its essence, is what gives us memories. And the longer a song has existed in our lives, the more memories of it […]
The way things were: Reminiscing on over 80 years in Bertram
By Rebecca Canfield BERTRAM — Billie (Daniels) Collins has lived in Bertram for over 80 years. She remembers when Bertram Elementary School had an outhouse. She remembers when going into town included hitching up a wagon, not grabbing a set of keys, and she remembers when clothes were generally made from patterns, and rarely purchased […]
Today’s Headlines
Council approves purchase of Fowler building, considers PID assessments
By Sarah Silberstein The City Council voted Monday to purchase the historic Fowler building downtown for $225,000, and approved proposed public … More
Liberty Hill schools receive provisional ratings under State’s new system
By Dana Delgado After having “Met Standard” in its last official rating in 2016 by the Texas Education Agency (TEA), the Liberty Hill Independent … More
School’s alternative to Shattered Dreams draws criticism
By WAYLON CUNNINGHAM When the administration at Liberty Hill High School declined to host Shattered Dreams, an anti-drunk driving program featuring … More
Liberty Hill Business
Dry cleaning delivery service new to Liberty Hill
William McAnelly, co-owner of Liberty Hill Cleaners, wants to be the Hill Country’s hometown dry cleaners. The Liberty Hill location is the latest venture for McAnelly and business partner Jim Collins, who have acquired cleaning stores in Lampasas, Burnet, Marble Falls and Kingsland inside the last two years. The move to the Liberty Hill market, he said “just made […]
Kindness eased Goldenberg’s journey of uncertainty
By Dana Delgado Monica Goldenberg’s journey to becoming a successful orthodontist in central Texas started thousands of miles away with a great deal of uncertainty. Growing up in Romania, then under communist control, Dr. Goldenberg said the country, despite its wealth, provided a life with limited sustenance and only a few comforts while living in […]
Bates helping others live their dreams
By SHELLY WILKISON A trusted teacher and coach turned licensed professional counselor, Vicki Bates has a passion for helping youth and adults work through problems to discover they have what it takes to live their dreams. Bates, 57, who retired from Liberty Hill ISD in 2013, is now accepting new clients at her counseling practice […]
Nutcracker Station ushers in changes
By Dana Delgado BERTRAM — Get ready to fall in love all over again with The Nutcracker Station, which has brought so much cheer over the years with its scrumptious holiday treats from around the Hill Country, gift baskets, and a variety of fresh nutritious pecans. This fall, the quaint and ever-festive business located in […]
Swann joins healthcare team at Liberty Hill Pediatrics
By SARAH SILBERSTEIN A new healthcare provider in Liberty Hill is bringing her passion, experience, and love of the community with her to work. Nurse practitioner Laura Swann recently accepted a position with Liberty Hill Pediatrics and Whitestone Pediatrics in Cedar Park. The Houston native received her biology degree from St. Edwards University in Austin, […]
Follow Us