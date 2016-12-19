Boys soccer opens season with scrimmage vs Bastrop By Paul Livengood At the end of the month, the Liberty Hill boys soccer team will begin the season with a scrimmage against Bastrop. Head Coach Darren Bauer and the team enter their third season as a program at Liberty Hill High School, and have already made a mark on Panther Athletics. “I think (the […]

THROWBACK THURSDAY: Much has changed since The Independent’s inception By JAMES WEAR Funny how one can know something, but when it appears in black and white at the top of the page; well, then it can almost have a jarring effect. Such was the case last week when I picked up my copy of The Independent and there it was: Vol. 30, No. 1. […]

Dry cleaning delivery service new to Liberty Hill William McAnelly, co-owner of Liberty Hill Cleaners, wants to be the Hill Country’s hometown dry cleaners. The Liberty Hill location is the latest venture for McAnelly and business partner Jim Collins, who have acquired cleaning stores in Lampasas, Burnet, Marble Falls and Kingsland inside the last two years. The move to the Liberty Hill market, he said “just made […]

Celebrate National Cheeseburger Day! By RENEE MORGAN Time to fire up the grill and ice down the beer! Friday, Sept. 18th is what could only be described as the Holy Grail of all food holidays, featuring an All-American favorite of carnivores everywhere. It’s National Cheeseburger Day! Boy, did I enjoy the research for this article. There is nothing that […]

STAFF NOTEBOOK: Liberty Hill had a blast at City Park By Shelly Wilkison An estimated 2,000 people celebrated Independence Day at City Park on July 2. Some say that the 30-minute fireworks display was more impressive than the shows put on by our big-city neighbors that weekend, and that just brings the biggest smiles to those who worked tirelessly to do something special for Liberty […]

Local musicians pay homage to musical greats By Rebecca Canfield Great music does something to the soul. It feeds it. It fills it, and it expresses what’s inside of it. Stevie Wonder explained it best when he said, “Music, at its essence, is what gives us memories. And the longer a song has existed in our lives, the more memories of it […]