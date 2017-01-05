By WAYLON CUNNINGHAM David Naylor’s wife was home sick that morning when she heard a noise outside. Someone, very loudly, was attempting to enter a … More
Runnin’ Panthers look to right the ship in first district game vs. Taylor
By KEITH SPARKS Many high school basketball coaches will tell you there are three “seasons” that take place throughout the course of an entire basketball season. The first is pre-district, during which the Panthers went 10-10, the second is district, and the third is the playoffs. On Tuesday, the Panthers looked to right the ship […]
THROWBACK THURSDAY: Much has changed since The Independent’s inception
By JAMES WEAR Funny how one can know something, but when it appears in black and white at the top of the page; well, then it can almost have a jarring effect. Such was the case last week when I picked up my copy of The Independent and there it was: Vol. 30, No. 1. […]
Dry cleaning delivery service new to Liberty Hill
William McAnelly, co-owner of Liberty Hill Cleaners, wants to be the Hill Country’s hometown dry cleaners. The Liberty Hill location is the latest venture for McAnelly and business partner Jim Collins, who have acquired cleaning stores in Lampasas, Burnet, Marble Falls and Kingsland inside the last two years. The move to the Liberty Hill market, he said “just made […]
Celebrate National Cheeseburger Day!
By RENEE MORGAN Time to fire up the grill and ice down the beer! Friday, Sept. 18th is what could only be described as the Holy Grail of all food holidays, featuring an All-American favorite of carnivores everywhere. It’s National Cheeseburger Day! Boy, did I enjoy the research for this article. There is nothing that […]
STAFF NOTEBOOK: Liberty Hill had a blast at City Park
By Shelly Wilkison An estimated 2,000 people celebrated Independence Day at City Park on July 2. Some say that the 30-minute fireworks display was more impressive than the shows put on by our big-city neighbors that weekend, and that just brings the biggest smiles to those who worked tirelessly to do something special for Liberty […]
Local musicians pay homage to musical greats
By Rebecca Canfield Great music does something to the soul. It feeds it. It fills it, and it expresses what’s inside of it. Stevie Wonder explained it best when he said, “Music, at its essence, is what gives us memories. And the longer a song has existed in our lives, the more memories of it […]
The way things were: Reminiscing on over 80 years in Bertram
By Rebecca Canfield BERTRAM — Billie (Daniels) Collins has lived in Bertram for over 80 years. She remembers when Bertram Elementary School had an outhouse. She remembers when going into town included hitching up a wagon, not grabbing a set of keys, and she remembers when clothes were generally made from patterns, and rarely purchased […]
Biologists, hunters anticipate local hog problem
By WAYLON CUNNINGHAM The first sign that they have arrived is evidence of rooting. The fields look tilled as though a tractor plowed it, although … More
Council says yes to Highland Oaks agreement
By SHELLY WILKISON Although no action was taken Monday, the Council held the second of two public hearings on a proposed strategic partnership … More
LHPD’s Blue Santa delivers holiday cheer to local family
By WAYLON CUNNINGHAM For one Liberty Hill family, Santa arrived this year in blue. Monday afternoon, a procession of patrol cars and fire … More
Kindness eased Goldenberg’s journey of uncertainty
By Dana Delgado Monica Goldenberg’s journey to becoming a successful orthodontist in central Texas started thousands of miles away with a great deal of uncertainty. Growing up in Romania, then under communist control, Dr. Goldenberg said the country, despite its wealth, provided a life with limited sustenance and only a few comforts while living in […]
Bates helping others live their dreams
By SHELLY WILKISON A trusted teacher and coach turned licensed professional counselor, Vicki Bates has a passion for helping youth and adults work through problems to discover they have what it takes to live their dreams. Bates, 57, who retired from Liberty Hill ISD in 2013, is now accepting new clients at her counseling practice […]
Nutcracker Station ushers in changes
By Dana Delgado BERTRAM — Get ready to fall in love all over again with The Nutcracker Station, which has brought so much cheer over the years with its scrumptious holiday treats from around the Hill Country, gift baskets, and a variety of fresh nutritious pecans. This fall, the quaint and ever-festive business located in […]
Swann joins healthcare team at Liberty Hill Pediatrics
By SARAH SILBERSTEIN A new healthcare provider in Liberty Hill is bringing her passion, experience, and love of the community with her to work. Nurse practitioner Laura Swann recently accepted a position with Liberty Hill Pediatrics and Whitestone Pediatrics in Cedar Park. The Houston native received her biology degree from St. Edwards University in Austin, […]
