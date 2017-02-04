By WAYLON CUNNINGHAM Liberty Hill, 1887. Escaped murderer Wesley Collier has taken a nearby ranch house as his hide-out. He’d been wounded in a … More
Runnin’ Panthers back on track after victories over Taylor, Salado
By KEITH SPARKS After dropping two district matchups in a row to Lampasas and Burnet, the Panthers were able to get back on track against Taylor and Salado with consecutive victories. Liberty Hill got off to a slow start at home against Salado on Tuesday, scoring only 8 points in the first quarter. Luckily, Salado […]
THROWBACK THURSDAY: Much has changed since The Independent’s inception
By JAMES WEAR Funny how one can know something, but when it appears in black and white at the top of the page; well, then it can almost have a jarring effect. Such was the case last week when I picked up my copy of The Independent and there it was: Vol. 30, No. 1. […]
Twisted Ranch serves up happiness with a unique twist
By Dana Delgado BERTRAM — Twisted Ranch may have gotten its name from the winding road leading in and the aged oaks that grace the grounds, but it’s the unique way or twist of serving up happiness in an old western town setting that has brought it much acclaim as a foremost wedding and reception […]
Celebrate National Cheeseburger Day!
By RENEE MORGAN Time to fire up the grill and ice down the beer! Friday, Sept. 18th is what could only be described as the Holy Grail of all food holidays, featuring an All-American favorite of carnivores everywhere. It’s National Cheeseburger Day! Boy, did I enjoy the research for this article. There is nothing that […]
STAFF NOTEBOOK: Liberty Hill had a blast at City Park
By Shelly Wilkison An estimated 2,000 people celebrated Independence Day at City Park on July 2. Some say that the 30-minute fireworks display was more impressive than the shows put on by our big-city neighbors that weekend, and that just brings the biggest smiles to those who worked tirelessly to do something special for Liberty […]
Local musicians pay homage to musical greats
By Rebecca Canfield Great music does something to the soul. It feeds it. It fills it, and it expresses what’s inside of it. Stevie Wonder explained it best when he said, “Music, at its essence, is what gives us memories. And the longer a song has existed in our lives, the more memories of it […]
The way things were: Reminiscing on over 80 years in Bertram
By Rebecca Canfield BERTRAM — Billie (Daniels) Collins has lived in Bertram for over 80 years. She remembers when Bertram Elementary School had an outhouse. She remembers when going into town included hitching up a wagon, not grabbing a set of keys, and she remembers when clothes were generally made from patterns, and rarely purchased […]
Today’s Headlines
Rep. Wilson could be at odds with LHISD over school choice
By WAYLON CUNNINGHAM For Republican lawmakers, it’s about giving parents more choices where their children are educated. For Liberty Hill ISD … More
‘Liberty Hill Leader’ ends 12-year run
By WAYLON CUNNINGHAM “SOLD!” It was the headline on the front page of The Liberty Hill Leader last week. Since it first hit the ground running … More
Injury raises need for protective eye gear
By Dana Delgado Jaden Vecchione loves everything about sports, especially soccer, baseball and football, but living his dream of rough and tumble … More
Liberty Hill Business
Twisted Ranch serves up happiness with a unique twist
By Dana Delgado BERTRAM — Twisted Ranch may have gotten its name from the winding road leading in and the aged oaks that grace the grounds, but it’s the unique way or twist of serving up happiness in an old western town setting that has brought it much acclaim as a foremost wedding and reception […]
Dry cleaning delivery service new to Liberty Hill
William McAnelly, co-owner of Liberty Hill Cleaners, wants to be the Hill Country’s hometown dry cleaners. The Liberty Hill location is the latest venture for McAnelly and business partner Jim Collins, who have acquired cleaning stores in Lampasas, Burnet, Marble Falls and Kingsland inside the last two years. The move to the Liberty Hill market, he said “just made […]
Kindness eased Goldenberg’s journey of uncertainty
By Dana Delgado Monica Goldenberg’s journey to becoming a successful orthodontist in central Texas started thousands of miles away with a great deal of uncertainty. Growing up in Romania, then under communist control, Dr. Goldenberg said the country, despite its wealth, provided a life with limited sustenance and only a few comforts while living in […]
Bates helping others live their dreams
By SHELLY WILKISON A trusted teacher and coach turned licensed professional counselor, Vicki Bates has a passion for helping youth and adults work through problems to discover they have what it takes to live their dreams. Bates, 57, who retired from Liberty Hill ISD in 2013, is now accepting new clients at her counseling practice […]
Nutcracker Station ushers in changes
By Dana Delgado BERTRAM — Get ready to fall in love all over again with The Nutcracker Station, which has brought so much cheer over the years with its scrumptious holiday treats from around the Hill Country, gift baskets, and a variety of fresh nutritious pecans. This fall, the quaint and ever-festive business located in […]
Follow Us