Runnin’ Panthers back on track after victories over Taylor, Salado By KEITH SPARKS After dropping two district matchups in a row to Lampasas and Burnet, the Panthers were able to get back on track against Taylor and Salado with consecutive victories. Liberty Hill got off to a slow start at home against Salado on Tuesday, scoring only 8 points in the first quarter. Luckily, Salado […]

THROWBACK THURSDAY: Much has changed since The Independent’s inception By JAMES WEAR Funny how one can know something, but when it appears in black and white at the top of the page; well, then it can almost have a jarring effect. Such was the case last week when I picked up my copy of The Independent and there it was: Vol. 30, No. 1. […]

Twisted Ranch serves up happiness with a unique twist By Dana Delgado BERTRAM — Twisted Ranch may have gotten its name from the winding road leading in and the aged oaks that grace the grounds, but it’s the unique way or twist of serving up happiness in an old western town setting that has brought it much acclaim as a foremost wedding and reception […]

Celebrate National Cheeseburger Day! By RENEE MORGAN Time to fire up the grill and ice down the beer! Friday, Sept. 18th is what could only be described as the Holy Grail of all food holidays, featuring an All-American favorite of carnivores everywhere. It’s National Cheeseburger Day! Boy, did I enjoy the research for this article. There is nothing that […]

STAFF NOTEBOOK: Liberty Hill had a blast at City Park By Shelly Wilkison An estimated 2,000 people celebrated Independence Day at City Park on July 2. Some say that the 30-minute fireworks display was more impressive than the shows put on by our big-city neighbors that weekend, and that just brings the biggest smiles to those who worked tirelessly to do something special for Liberty […]

Local musicians pay homage to musical greats By Rebecca Canfield Great music does something to the soul. It feeds it. It fills it, and it expresses what’s inside of it. Stevie Wonder explained it best when he said, “Music, at its essence, is what gives us memories. And the longer a song has existed in our lives, the more memories of it […]